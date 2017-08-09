Family-owned tavern wins Ipswich's 'Best Pub Grub'

SINCE changing hands almost a year ago, the family-owned Karalee Tavern has worked hard to establish itself as a spot for great pub grub.

It seems you agreed, voting it as the winner in the Best Pub Grub poll on the QT's City Pride Facebook poll. We asked our readers to tell us where the best Pub Grub in Ipswich could be found, and Karalee emerged a clear winner.

logo city pride elly.hartley

"We have always sourced our meat from a supplier in Toowoomba, along with getting our produce direct from the Rocklea markets for the past five years,” manager Padriac Gorman said. "We've always taken great pride in the quality of our food, and since taking over the pub we've made a big effort to establish it as a great place to eat.

"You'll never get anything frozen or pre-made at our tavern. Sauces, chips, batter... all made on the premises. The owners have two pubs in Armidale and another in Rocklea. It's a family-owned business, not a pub owned by Woolworths which is becoming the norm, they are taking over lots of pubs.”

The tavern is celebrating 10 years of operation.

"It's a beautiful community here, everyone I've met makes it such a good area. They've been screaming out for a place they can call their own. You don't need to overcomplicate things with a pub. Just be consistent with the food, have happy, interactive, motivated staff, cold beer and to keep your customers happy.”

Padriac said the most popular items on the menu were the steaks, chicken parmigianas and seafood.

City Pride Poll: Best Pub Grub

1. Karalee Tavern

2. Marburg Pub

3. United Services Club

4. Racehorse Hotel

5. The Strand Hotel

6. Mi Hi Brassall

7. CSI North Ipswich

8. Falvey's Grand Hotel Yamanto

9. Dusty's