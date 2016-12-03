37°
News

Family of slain grandfather welcomes guilty plea

Jessica Grewal, Andrew Korner | 3rd Dec 2016 5:07 AM
Ariik Mayot was arrested by police after attacking Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede in Goodna. Photo: Contributed
Ariik Mayot was arrested by police after attacking Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede in Goodna. Photo: Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG man faces the prospect of life in jail after pleading guilty to the senseless fatal attack of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede.

Without provocation, Ariik Mayot, 20, punched the ageing stranger in the back of his head as he walked down a Goodna street in June last year.

Mr Ede, a Golden Gloves boxer, was hit with such force, he fell and hit his head on the concrete path. He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he was placed in a coma. His family maintained a bedside vigil for several weeks but he never regained conciousness.

Following Mr Ede's death, Mayot became the first person in Queensland to be charged with Unlawful Striking Causing Death - an offence which carries a minimum jail term of 15 years.

Known as the "coward's punch law", it passed in Queensland Parliament in 2014 following a string of deaths involving a single blow.

Mayot's case was set to go to trial but he pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday. The Redbank Plains man will be sentenced on March 6.

Outside court, Mr Ede's daughter Kylie Beckett told reporters he was a "loving father and grandfather, always happy...would give you the shirt off his back if he could".

The guilty plea also came as welcome relief to Mr Ede's grieving brother and coward punch campaigner Terry Bishop who told the Queensland Times he was thankful his family had been spared the trauma of a trial.

"This is significant to my family because Mayot is now admitting that he has done this," Mr Bishop said.

"There was never any doubt in my mind, but for him to admit it after initially denying it is just a relief."

Come March, Mr Bishop and his family will front Brisbane Supreme Court for Mayot's sentence wearing shirts printed with the One Punch Kills message.

The shirts read: "Be smart, don't start" on the front and "Don't react, it's a fact" on the back.

For Mr Bishop, it's not the term of imprisonment that counts but the message it sends.

"It doesn't really matter to me how long of a jail term they give him, because it will never be enough," he said

"You cannot bring Lindsay back, so now our focus is going to be on celebrating his life."

The family will continue its annual memorial walk in honour of Mr Ede's life.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  ariik mayot coward's punch lindsay ede unlawful striking causing death

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Family of slain grandfather welcomes guilty plea

Family of slain grandfather welcomes guilty plea

A YOUNG man faces the prospect of life in jail after pleading guilty to the senseless fatal attack of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede

Rally over land clearing in Ipswich today

Helen Darbellay releasing a koala at Hardy's campground at Purga on Friday. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

Group wants the council to take a more active role

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Boonah brakes the cycle

Braking the Cycle program to help disadvantaged youth

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Atmosphere Band are playing at Brothers Leagues Club.

Here's the latest on the live music scene in the city

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

TV Insider: Hail our national treasure Ernie Dingo

Ernie Dingo scuba dives on the Great Barrier Reef in a scene from Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

The beloved TV presenter is back in a new series for NITV

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!