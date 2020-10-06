Family of shooting victim ‘hopeful of inquest’

Ivona Jovanovic’s family hopeful of inquest into shooting death, as no charges laid more than a year on

Ivona Jovanovic’s family hopeful of inquest into shooting death, as no charges laid more than a year on

THE family of a Gold Coast woman who suffered a fatal gunshot wound at her bikie associate ex-boyfriend's home is hopeful an inquest will be held into her death.

Ivona Jovanovic, 27, was left to die at a Highland Park property on September 8 last year, as her former partner Christos Panagakos and three others ran from the scene, police said.

More than a year on no charges have been laid and the weapon, believed to be a handgun, is yet to be found.

Police are still investigating and are hopeful of providing the Jovanovic family closure, but remain uncertain as to how the shooting occurred.

Detectives have not ruled it out as being an accident.

Christos Panagakos and Ivona Jovanovic. Photo: Supplied

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman confirmed the matter was in the hands of deputy state coroner Magistrate Jane Bentley.

"Deputy State Coroner Bentley is reviewing the investigation material that has been provided by the Queensland Police Service investigator. Accordingly, a decision as to whether an inquest will be held has not been made at this stage," the spokesman said.

Ivona Jovanovic died from a gunshot wound at a Highland Park house. Picture: Supplied

Ivona's sister, Annette ­Jovanovic - who earlier this year labelled the witnesses to the incident as "gutless" for allegedly withholding the truth - said the family would welcome an inquest.

"My family are hopeful it goes to an inquest," she told the Bulletin on Monday. "We would just like to finally get some closure as to what happened."

On the day of her death Ivona was photographed relaxing at one of the city's most iconic beaches. Later, she was at the house with a group of people where it's believed they were heading out for the night.

According to police, by 8.30pm she was left lying in a pool of blood, as her once boyfriend ran off and hid in the bushes.

Ivona Jovanovic (left) and the crime scene.

She was taken to hospital but later died. Tragically, she had captioned her Facebook page with the quote "sometimes bad things happen to good people".

Last month Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said police had spoken with everyone who was present that night. Some have provided versions, which detectives believe are missing details.

The Bulletin has previously revealed the ongoing impact the witnesses' silence was having on the Jovanovic family.

A Facebook post by the heartbroken sister of Ivona Jovanovic. Picture: Facebook

"Ivona's life was taken and her families (sic) lives are being destroyed each day and each night. Four people who know, but are gutless to speak … I just don't understand," Annette Jovanovic wrote in a June Facebook post.

Panagakos was arrested after the shooting on an unrelated return to prison warrant. He was recently released on parole.

If you have any information that will assist with the investigation contact Policelink on 131 444. or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

Originally published as Family of shooting victim 'hopeful of inquest'