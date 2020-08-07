Family of seven loses everything in Sarina fire

A FAMILY of seven have been left with little more than the clothes on their backs after a devastating fire gutted their Sarina home.

The fire broke out in the highset timber home on Sarina Beach Rd about 2.15pm Tuesday ravaging the property for about an hour as fire crews fought to contain the flames.

Two adults and a child who were at home at the time managed to escape uninjured.

Police investigating the cause of the fire, believed to have started in the living room, have since ruled it non-suspicious.

The Mackay community has rallied together for the Wilson family who are staying with friends as it was revealed the charred home they rented would most likely have to be demolished.

Offers for replacement furniture and school uniforms streamed in across social media.

Mackay-based Domino's franchisee Carl Sheppard is spearheading a fundraiser to support the family.

Investigations into the cause of a fire at a Sarina Beach Rd home in Sarina on Tuesday have determined it to be accidental. Photo: Joe Murray

This Friday, August 7, $1 from each pizza sold from 11am will be donated to the Wilson family.

The amount raised will be matched by the Dominos CEO.

Mr Sheppard said he was "devastated" when he heard that a local family had lost everything.

"As a parent myself, I couldn't imagine the pain of knowing my family home had been destroyed, along with all our personal items and belongings," he said.

"I want the Wilson family to know that they are not alone during difficult time. I, like many others in the Mackay community, are here to help."

The Doughraiser for the Wilson family will be held at Domino's North Mackay, South Mackay, Sarina, Andergrove and Rural View.