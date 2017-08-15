29°
Whats On

Family night fun for Father’s Day

15th Aug 2017 4:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Ipswich families are invited to head to Bunnings Warehouse Bundamba, Oxley, Springfield Central and West Ipswich on August 31, to celebrate Father's Day this year at a fun-filled and free family night.

Residents will be able to come together and take part in a range of entertaining, hands-on activities, including a DIY workshop where kids can get crafty and create a special gift for dad.

The event is from 6-8pm and includes light refreshments.

Bookings are recommended, contact your local Bunnings.

Bundamba, Cnr Brisbane Rd & Mining St, 3280 3000

Oxley, 32 Blunder Rd, 3716 9000

Springfield Central, Cnr Main St & Southern Cross Circuit, 3436 7500

West Ipswich, Cnr Brisbane, Clay & Darling Sts, 3280 0700.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bunnings father's day whatson