Family in shock: ‘He loves his kids so much’

THE GRIEF-STRICKEN family and friends of Jeremy 'Jerra' Turner - who was found dead in a street north of Brisbane on Saturday morning - are mourning the shock loss of a man they described as a "loving soul."

The 27-year-old was found on the roadway on Barfoot Street at Bracken Ridge around 5.45am, Saturday with police treating his death as suspicious.

A close friend of Mr Turner told The Courier-Mail the 27-year-old was a father, and described him as "a loving soul."

"He was so lost in life but the loyalty and love he had no one will ever match."

"He loves his kids so much.

"It's so shocking and I won't ever be able to deal and believe it."

The niece of Mr Turner said she was shocked to hear of his death in a statement posted on Facebook.

"Just two weeks ago I was in your arms telling you my plans for the future and you telling me how you would always be there.

"I love you uncle Jerra, no matter the ups and downs.

"I love you more than anything, rest easy uncle until we meet again. You'll always be in my mind and heart."

Another friend of Mr Turner's expressed her condolences to Mr Turner's family in a Facebook post.

"I actually can't believe this!" she said.

"I love you my brother. My thoughts are with your brothers and Dad."

"I'm so sorry."

Homicide detectives established a crime scene on Sunday and are investigating the circumstances of Mr Turner's death.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.