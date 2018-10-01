Family mourn 'beautiful, modest and humble soul'

IN OUR HEARTS: Tabitha Hanley (left), with sisters Monique and Charlotte.

THE FAMILY of a young Ipswich woman taken in her prime have paid tribute to a beautiful, modest and humble soul.

Tabitha Hanley, was driving home from university on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 18, when she lost control of her vehicle on the Cunningham Hwy at Dinmore.

Witnesses told police the 25-year-old veered slightly off one side of the highway before over-correcting and skidding across the opposite side, hitting a tree.

Shattered family and friends are still in shock and waiting to find out the cause of the crash.

Monique Hanley told the Queensland Times her sister was beautiful, unselfish and humble.

"Teejay was so intelligent and clever," she said.

"She had a bright future ahead of her and the scientific community will never know the loss they have suffered."

Tabitha was studying science at UQ St Lucia while working part-time. She was planning a life together with her long-time partner Mark Lowik, who had become part of the Hanley family.

"She was a happy child and in recent years we had never seen her happier," Monique said.

"The world is a little darker without a partner, a daughter, a baby sister, an aunty, a godmother, a niece, a cousin and a wonderful friend.

"She was so many things and filled so many roles for so many people and the world will never know how she would have made an amazing wife and mother some day. But we do."

Tabitha leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, her father Lex and another sister Charlotte.

Monique said the family wanted to thank the witnesses to the crash, who came to her sister's aid in her final moments.

"We would like to thank Queensland Fire and Emergency Service for getting her out of the car, and we would like to thank the police for their investigations and notification of her passing to our family, and finally we would like to thank the paramedics who attempted to resuscitate Teejay," she said.

"We may never know what went wrong and how this happened, but everyone has helped fill in whatever gaps they can, and we are grateful for that."

A memorial service will be held for Tabitha on Wednesday.