Family motive keeps veteran’s fire burning

POTENTIAL: Norths prop Cade Scanlan is the biggest and most damaging runner in his family but the psychology student also has a head on his shoulders. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POTENTIAL: Norths prop Cade Scanlan is the biggest and most damaging runner in his family but the psychology student also has a head on his shoulders. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE prospect of playing alongside his younger brothers has drawn Norths stalwart Chris Scanlan back for another season of RLI A-Grade punishment.

“It’s everything mate,” Scanlan said when asked what it would mean to him to line up next to his siblings Jai, 23, and Cade, 18.

Entering the twilight of his career, Scanlan is becoming increasingly aware of his own footballing mortality.

There is not much he hasn’t seen or done within the game.

New sensations are few and far in between but he never thought he would have the chance to appear in the same side as his brothers.

With that shaping as a real possibility, he is determined to take advantage.

“Nowadays, everything is becoming a last time,”he said.

“I don’t know how many more chances I’ll get.”

Known for his dummy half work, Jai is a utility player who can also pack down at lock or hold his own in the backline.

He returns to the Tigers after playing in a ‘decent’ competition in Canada over the last 24 months.

Scanlan said given the lower standard of play overseas, Jai fulfilled a leadership position and matured considerably as a footballer and a person.

He said he had come of age and brought back a confidence and assuredness which had not gone unnoticed by teammates and coaching staff.

“He’s not afraid to add his two cents around the group now,” Scanlan said.

Weighing in at more than 120kgs, Cade is a front-rower who knows only one way to run. The big bopper impressed while captaining the St Edmund’s College 1st XIII in the AIC and Confraternity Shield competitions, and he is expected to feature at Norths for many years to come.

The brains of the clan, Cade is also studying psychology at university.

While both still have much hard work ahead of them to earn a nod from supercoach Mick Newton, Scanlan expects their call-ups to come at some point and he will be pushing them all the way.

“I ride them pretty hard,” he said.

“They will have to prove themselves. If there is an opportunity, it will be through playing consistently.”