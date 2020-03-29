Family more important than footy

"RUGBY LEAGUE: "In the end it is only a game," Ipswich Jets assistant coach Mark Bishop said taking into consideration the crisis gripping all parts of society as he reflected after the QRL acted decisively to cancel the 2020 Intrust Super Cup season on Friday.

"We all have families to think about, and we've still got next year," he said.

"It's disappointing but it was a sensible decision and everyone sees the bigger picture."

Nobody at the Jets has a more acute sense of the threat facing the wider community than Bishop, whose son Max underwent a liver transplant in November 2016 after he was diagnosed with rare vanishing bile duct syndrome. As a result the year 9 student suffers from immunosuppression or a reduction in the efficacy of his body's defence mechanisms.

An understandably concerned Bishop conceded Max was among those at greatest risk of being severely affected by the coronavirus.

"Max is right in the firing line," he said.

"He is immunosuppressive, so we're right in the hitting zone as a family."

Given Max's life could be in danger, his father has been taking every precaution to reduce the chance of transmission, slow the virus' spread and flatten the all-important rate of infection curve, and he implored everyone to comply.

"This will not last forever," he said.

"If everybody does what the government is asking us to do - be smart, help each other out and do the right thing by everyone in the community hopefully everybody comes out of this at the other end. We just want the boys to be safe. If that means you have to be on your own for one or two months that's exactly what we have to do. Not just as a team but as a society. That's what we all need to do. Stay isolated and keep everybody safe. Sport is a big part of the Australian way of life but we just have to hope society gets through it to start with, then we can worry about everything else after.

"We're all in the same boat. If everyone is smart we will all get through it and hopefully life as we knew it will resume."

