Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon.
Crime

Family of man shot and killed at station ask for privacy

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Sep 2018 1:58 PM

THE family of the man who died in Ipswich CBD yesterday afternoon has requested privacy "during this difficult time".

About 4pm yesterday officers were called to Ipswich train station on Bell St where they were confronted by the 24-year-old Riverview man, who was wielding a knife. 

The officers opened fire and the man died. 

A spokesman for Queensland police said the matter was under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner, and will be subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter and at this time no further information will be provided," the spokesman said.

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are urged to contact police.

crime ipswich train station queensland police shooting
Ipswich Queensland Times

