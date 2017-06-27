Family man Boyle decides not to run for mayor

DECISION MADE: Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle (right) won't be running for mayor but is keen to keep working with Cr David Morrison (left) on the A-League bid.

PAT Boyle has put spending precious time with his three children ahead of political aspirations in his decision not to enter the Ipswich mayoral race.

Mr Boyle, the Western Pride general manager and an Ipswich business owner, told the QT earlier this month he was considering running after former Mayor Paul Pisasale resigned his position.

Boyle and his wife have two daughters aged 10 and 16, and a 13-year-old son, and the Ipswich football stalwart wants to put his family first.

"After weighing everything up with my family I am going to leave it at this stage," he said.

"With that sort of position, and any position in the council, it takes up a fair bit of your working time and personal time. I just don't want to miss out on those years with my children because that is something you will never get back."

Mr Boyle's role as the owner of an Ipswich glass and aluminium business and with the highly successful Western Pride is another factor in his decision, along with the club's A-League aspirations.

"With potential A-League expansion it is exciting times ahead for the region," he said.

"My family are involved with me there at the club and although it takes up a lot of time my children are there and we get to spend some quality time together."

Despite not running for mayor Mr Boyle said he was looking forward to working with whoever wins the upcoming election. He has held meetings with city sports boss Cr David Morrison on the club's A-League plans and that close working relationship will only continue.

"Nothing changes there," he said.

"We have had fantastic support from Ipswich City Council and I looking forward to working closely with the council and whoever the mayor is to bring the national competition to the region."

Mr Boyle said it was the support of the public after an article in the QT about his possible mayoral run that made him think long and hard about having a crack at the mayoralty.

"It was a little overwhelming to be honest," he said.

"After (the article) the support started to snowball. I was very appreciative of that."

Acting Mayor Paul Tully, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and 2016 mayoral candidate Gary Duffy have announced their intentions to run for mayor.