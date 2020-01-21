Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House fire on Howard Street in Goodna on Monday night.
House fire on Howard Street in Goodna on Monday night.
News

Family loses everything in fire days before school starts

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Jan 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE investigators arrived on scene at a property at Goodna this morning after a family home was destroyed by fire last night.

Emergency services received the call at 8:30pm and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out after power had been restored to the area following yesterday afternoon's storm.

House fire on Howard Street in Goodna on Monday night.
House fire on Howard Street in Goodna on Monday night.

The residents managed to escape from the building and fire crews worked to contain the blaze, which flared up again shortly after.

Neighbours said three children and their father lived at the Howard St address.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze will continue as police and fire investigators conduct further enquiries in the area.

fire investigation goodna house fire queensland fire emergency service queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        premium_icon Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        News See the incredible pictures of how the recent downpours has brought life back to a region that almost forgot what rain was

        • 21st Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Group faces court after weekend stabbing

        premium_icon Group faces court after weekend stabbing

        News Bans and curfews in place for men allegedly involved in wounding

        • 21st Jan 2020 11:04 AM
        $35k surgery bill or weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        premium_icon $35k surgery bill or weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        News Short of undergoing expensive surgery, one woman said smoking marijuana was the...

        Revealed: Queensland’s worst crime spots

        premium_icon Revealed: Queensland’s worst crime spots

        Crime New data has revealed Queensland’s hot spots for home and vehicle theft