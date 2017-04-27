Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

A ROSEWOOD family has had their lives turned upside down after fire gutted their home.

A mother of four is in hospital and her children staying with family friends as they try to come to terms with losing everything.

For 14-year-old Elizabeth Goschnick, seeing the burned-out husk of a building that used to be her home was devastating.

When the fire broke out Elizabeth wasn't home but she quickly heard something was wrong.

"I was calling my brother then he hung up and I was like, oh no, what's happened?," Elizabeth said.

"We jumped in the car and drove over. When I saw (the house) I just bawled my eyes out."

The severity of the damage to the Albert St house isn't immediately obvious when looking from the front.

It's at the back, near the kitchen, where the fire has cause the most damage.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

Mum Jane, who has been in hospital since Monday with a health issue unrelated to the fire, has been living in Rosewood for about four years.

It's believed the fire started when two of the four children were cooking and forget to turn off the oven.

The family did not have insurance but already the community has shown support through donations of clothing and money.

Family friend Chris Joly has set up a bank account and is co-ordinating fund-raising.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

"They've literally lost everything," Mr Joly said.

"Elizabeth doesn't even have shoes."

The community's support has offered the family some comfort.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

"People have donated clothes and money; it's been really nice," Elizabeth said.

"There might be some things left in mum's room at the front of the house but everything else is gone - that's it."

The QT will update readers on how to help.

Cooking accidents major cause behind spate of house fires

A SPATE of house fires across Ipswich has those who rush in to pick up the pieces begging families to be careful when cooking and connecting old appliances, particularly as winter rolls around. Since late March there have been seven house fires across Ipswich, including one where two Redbank Plains town houses were seriously damaged. Christine Naumovski from Logan House Fire Support, an organisation that helps people recover after losing all their possessions, said many of the recent house fires across south-east Queensland had been cooking accidents. >>REVEALED: Most common causes of Ipswich house fires In March the organisation received six calls to kitchen fires within 48-hours. "People need to be more aware and don't stop looking while they are cooking," Christine said. Christine and her husband Louie are expecting a spike in calls for help as the weather cools down and people begin plugging in old appliances. "There will be a big increase," Christine said. "People can't afford to have appliances checked every year but they need to careful. "Check appliances before using them, never use something that's damaged or has a frayed cord." She said if an appliances makes a strange noise when turned on, don't use it, or have it (and any other old appliances) checked by an electrician.