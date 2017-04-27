22°
News

Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

Helen Spelitis
| 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire.
Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROSEWOOD family has had their lives turned upside down after fire gutted their home.

A mother of four is in hospital and her children staying with family friends as they try to come to terms with losing everything.

For 14-year-old Elizabeth Goschnick, seeing the burned-out husk of a building that used to be her home was devastating.

When the fire broke out Elizabeth wasn't home but she quickly heard something was wrong.

"I was calling my brother then he hung up and I was like, oh no, what's happened?," Elizabeth said.

"We jumped in the car and drove over. When I saw (the house) I just bawled my eyes out."

The severity of the damage to the Albert St house isn't immediately obvious when looking from the front.

It's at the back, near the kitchen, where the fire has cause the most damage.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire.
Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

Mum Jane, who has been in hospital since Monday with a health issue unrelated to the fire, has been living in Rosewood for about four years.

It's believed the fire started when two of the four children were cooking and forget to turn off the oven.

The family did not have insurance but already the community has shown support through donations of clothing and money.

Family friend Chris Joly has set up a bank account and is co-ordinating fund-raising.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire.
Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

"They've literally lost everything," Mr Joly said.

"Elizabeth doesn't even have shoes."

The community's support has offered the family some comfort.

Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire.
Albert Street, Rosewood. House fire. Rob Williams

"People have donated clothes and money; it's been really nice," Elizabeth said.

"There might be some things left in mum's room at the front of the house but everything else is gone - that's it."

The QT will update readers on how to help.

Cooking accidents major cause behind spate of house fires 

A SPATE of house fires across Ipswich has those who rush in to pick up the pieces begging families to be careful when cooking and connecting old appliances, particularly as winter rolls around.    Since late March there have been seven house fires across Ipswich, including one where two Redbank Plains town houses were seriously damaged.   Christine Naumovski from Logan House Fire Support, an organisation that helps people recover after losing all their possessions, said many of the recent house fires across south-east Queensland had been cooking accidents.   >>REVEALED: Most common causes of Ipswich house fires    In March the organisation received six calls to kitchen fires within 48-hours.    "People need to be more aware and don't stop looking while they are cooking," Christine said.   Christine and her husband Louie are expecting a spike in calls for help as the weather cools down and people begin plugging in old appliances.   "There will be a big increase," Christine said.    "People can't afford to have appliances checked every year but they need to careful.   "Check appliances before using them, never use something that's damaged or has a frayed cord."   She said if an appliances makes a strange noise when turned on, don't use it, or have it (and any other old appliances) checked by an electrician.  

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fire house fire ipswich

Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

Family left with nothing after Rosewood house fire

Rosewood family's lives turned upside down after fire gutted their home.

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Cr Tully removes the hive containing thousands of bees.

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

Mayor, CEO meet Chinese investors in $1billion project

WELCOME: R& F Properties chairman Zhang Li meets with Mayor Paul Pisasale in China for talks about a $1 billion Springfield apartment development.

Pisasale also brings back big business ideas from Mongolia

Ipswich dad sings his way on to Team Seal on The Voice

Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.

ARTHUR Bristowe serenaded the coaches with a Stevie Wonder song.

Local Partners

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

DEVASTATING: Fire burned for several hours at Dalby State School.

'This is devastating for us but our school is one of the hubs of the Dalby'

Free family fun day for all

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.

Springfield Christian Family's free Family Funday

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on latest season of popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

Queensland showdown for My Kitchen Rules grand final

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney.

Valerie and Courtney will meet Amy and Tyson in the grand final.

Ipswich dad sings his way on to Team Seal on The Voice

Arthur Bristowe of Bellbird Park is a contestant on The Voice.

ARTHUR Bristowe serenaded the coaches with a Stevie Wonder song.

Six punk bands to rock Coro on Thursday night

FORECEFUL: Punk band Sadist, from Boston, USA, features at the Coronation Hotel tonight in a six-band punk extravaganza.

West Ipswich pub features US band Sadist on night of intense noise

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!