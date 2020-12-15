Family left to battle torrential downpour in darkness

A FAMILY left devastated by October’s destructive hailstorm has this week been forced out of their rented home after recent downpours rendered it “unlivable”.

Mother-of-two Amanda Moran was on Saturday evening left to battle the harsh elements in complete darkness after heavy rain short-circuited its electrical system.

Tarps installed weeks earlier to protect the hail-battered home had since shifted due to strong winds, further exposing parts of the property to heavy rainfall.

Faced with water seeping through the upper-level and a garage close to caving in, a desperate attempt to protect her home of the past five years ensued.

Hail damage at the home of Amanda Moran following October’s hailstorm.

“We had to poke holes in the kitchen to drain the water coming from upstairs and now my two girl’s bedrooms are drenched and about to cave in as well,” she said.

“It was coming through the fans; the fire alarms would not stop going off. The electricity got shut off on the Saturday night, not by anyone it just went out.”

Unfortunately, emergency requests for SES assistance proved futile as crews were inundated by calls as severe weather battered the region.

“We knew there was no helping coming, so we could tell it was just going to get worse and worse and over the last three days it did.”

Strong winds shifted tarps installed to help protect the property following hailstorm damage.

Understandably emotional at times, Ms Moran revealed the family had once again forced to relocate to live with her parents.

The trio had earlier sought shelter at that same place during October’s massive storms.

“When the real estate rang to say we had to leave I was crying a lot. It’s been a few years that we’ve been at that place so it’s like our home. It’s been really hard,” she explained.

“The sheer amount of work that’s got to be put in now, even with support, and finding a new home that suits, and everything else that goes into it. It’s very emotional.”

Large hail battered the region in October, destroying parts of Amanda Moran’s home.

The estimated damage bill, she said, would likely soar up to around $10,000.

Despite recent hardships – including the cessation of her teacher’s aide contract – Ms Moran remains in relatively good spirits.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve got a great support system. Our real estate has also offered plenty of help, I think she has copped the worst of it.”

“It’s been a bit of a struggle, but the community at Springfield is utterly amazing. They’ve offered boxes and moving Utes if I can’t get that through my insurance.”