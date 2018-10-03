Family left helpless after home gutted by fire

DEVASTATION: A house in Hill Street in Gatton was completely gutted by fire.

DEVASTATION: A house in Hill Street in Gatton was completely gutted by fire. Meg Bolton

A GATTON family has lost everything except their passports and clothes they were wearing after their home was destroyed this morning.

Five adults and five children were asleep in their Hill Street house when they were woken by loud bang at about 4am.

Tenant Charlene Manuel, who was sleeping in the lounge room at the time, said her biggest priority was getting everybody out safely.

"Everything was up in flames, everything was gone, there was nothing for us to do but get the kids away," Ms Manuel said.

"The fire was that intense it blew the windows out on the side of the carport and started leaning down onto the car and burning the car.

"The ceiling was blue and red and yellow."

Hill Street House Fire, Gatton Meg Bolton

Charlene Manuel with her daughter Charlene Manuel escaped the fire with their family. Meg Bolton

Children were passed out windows and carried through doors to ensure everyone got out safely.

Ms Manuel said the flames were so severe she couldn't tell which children she was carrying.

"I yelled out to my partner Tom to get up. He went straight over to try and stamp and whack it, by then I don't remember seeing any more flames," she said.

Fifteen minutes after the fire started everyone was accounted for, except Ms Manuel's 10-year-old granddaughter.

"Tommy was still in the house running around, getting burnt on the feet searching for the 10-year-old," Ms Manuel said.

"A neighbour heard my granddaughter screaming from her window, so he told her to jump."

Hill Street House Fire, Gatton Meg Bolton

The family of 10 escaped with no injuries expect for Ms Manuel's partner Tommy who was treated for burns on his feet.

He was treated at Gatton hospital and released before 10am this morning.

With nothing but their passports and clothes on their back the family is lost for words.

"I don't know what we will do now because we are New Zealand citizens so we get nothing entitled," Ms Manuel said.

Hill Street House Fire, Gatton Meg Bolton

"Now we've lost everything, I don't know what to do."

Today is also Ms Manuel's daughter Charlene's 18th birthday.

"My father came up Tuesday last week and daughter last night to celebrate her birthday this Saturday," she said.

"Everything about today was (meant to be) planning for the birthday."

Homeowner Victor Odgaard said the fire had cause irreversible damage.

"I don't think it will be rebuilt, I will just sell the block," he said.

It is suspected the fire was started by an oil heater but emergency services are yet to confirm.