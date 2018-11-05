Family left broken after uncle's assault of niece, 12

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a family was left broken following a man's indecent assault of his niece.

The man, 29, took advantage of his niece - then aged eight or nine - while she was staying with his mother at Esk.

He went before the District Court at Ipswich last week to plead guilty to two counts of indecently treating a child under 12.

In the Crown case, both charges related to a single incident.

"She was staying at her grandmother's house," Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said.

"She was in the lounge room watching television while the grandmother was in the shower."

Ms Rodriguez said that when he heard the shower turn off the uncle ran from the lounge room and into his bedroom and pretended to be asleep.

She said the mother of the child, in her victim impact statement to the court, revealed how his assault had greatly affected the family.

The uncle denied the girl's allegations but on the morning of the trial he pleaded guilty.

"It was opportunistic offending when he was left alone with the child," Ms Rodriguez said.

"He did not co-operate with police and the child was subjected to a cross-examination (when giving pre-recorded evidence)."

The Crown sought a jail sentence from two to 2 ½ years' jail.

In his submission on penalty, defence barrister Wayne Tolton said there had been no violence, it was low-level offending that happened just once, and the man had no history. He said the man had an extremely low IQ and was assessed to have a mild intellectual disability.

He said the man attended special education schools and since the offence had no contact with his niece.

"The family relationship has completely broken down as a result," he said.

Mr Tolton said exceptional circumstances could be found to allow the man to be sentenced to supervised probation and get the support he needed.

Judge Douglas McGill found the man had engaged in simulated intercourse, and the victim impact statement suggested there had been some adverse effects on the child.

Her mother complained there had been some hostility with other family members, which he said was unfortunate.

He accepted the man suffered an intellectual disability, had some aspects of an autism spectrum disorder, and deficient intellectual functioning.

It was unlikely he would receive the necessary assistance in jail. The man was sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended for two years, and released to supervised probation for two years.

Judge McGill warned that any drug use would be a breach of probation and could result in jail.