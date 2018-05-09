Family is what keeps Alyce grounded after Games high

ALL SMILES: Alyce Stephenson enjoyed every moment of her time competing at the Commonwealth Games.

ALYCE Stephenson is relishing some time away from the weightlifting platform after the emotional high of competing at her first Commonwealth Games last month.

The Ipswich Hospital surgical nurse put in a personal best performance to finish seventh in the 48kg weight category on day one of the Games on the Gold Coast.

But having spent the better part of a year preparing for her crowning moment in green and gold, Mrs Stephenson has a non-sporting commitment she must now attend to.

"I loved all of it, but I think my husband wants me back," she said.

"I think I owe him some weekends. He's been itching to go camping.

"We've got the 4WD and haven't been able to do that because every weekend I had squad training.

"We've got a holiday planned for Thailand later in the month. Camping and then Thailand, just the two of us.

"I think it's much needed."

Mrs Stephenson said having her friends and family in the crowd made her maiden Commonwealth Games even more memorable.

"There was about 50 of them (family and friends) that were waiting to see me when I finished," Mrs Stephenson said.

"I found that probably the most overwhelming part. Everyone wanting to see me - I didn't expect that."

Her colleagues at Ipswich Hospital made sure to schedule time to watch the 27-year-old clean and snatch her way to seventh in the Commonwealth.

"I've had a lot of people come up to me and say congratulations - people I hadn't even met before, which is really nice," Mrs Stephenson said.

"I still wear my little (Commonwealth Games) badges at work."

Mrs Stephenson said the highlight of her Games experience was immersing herself in the athlete village, and having the opportunity to get out and watch other sports.