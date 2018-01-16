Family in the running for extreme sporting event

EXTREME FUN: The Bennie boys, Zach 13, Eli, 12 and Cadel, 10, from Boonah will take part in the upcoming Ipswich Trail Running Series.

A BOONAH family of five is preparing to compete in an "extreme sporting event".

Trail running is one of the world's fastest growing extreme sports and the Bennie family can't wait to cross the starting line next Sunday, when the Ipswich Trail Running Series kicks off.

With three boys under 13 years old, father Scott Bennie knows adventure and running along a "dangerous trail" can pry kids away from electronic devices.

"(The appeal is) the fact that there is a sense of danger - it's fast paced and they have to think quick to negotiate the trails," Mr Bennie said.

For the youngest son Cadel, 10, it's a chance to adventure and explore trails.

"Running on paths near the streets gets really boring, but when you run really fast on bush trails it's so exciting and challenging," Cadel said.

The Ipswich Trail Run Series includes three races between January and March with a short and long course, a community walk and a free kids' race.

The races will be held at White Rock, Hidden Vale Adventure Park and Castle Hill.

See www.ipswichtrailrun

series.com for more on how to get involved.