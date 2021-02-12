Family home selling after 50 years as Ipswich town evolves

After housing the same family for nearly 50 years, an Ipswich home has hit the market as the street surrounding it rapidly transforms into a trade hub.

After housing the same family for nearly 50 years, an Ipswich home has hit the market as the street surrounding it rapidly transforms into a trade hub.

AFTER serving as home for the same family for nearly 50 years, an Ipswich property has hit the market as the street surrounding it rapidly transforms into a trade hub.

The listing describes the property as an “exciting opportunity” for those looking for a chance to renovate, remove or redevelop in an emerging business precinct.

LOCAL NEWS: Duo mock shop clerk before fleeing with pack of water

Situated in a part of Goodna set to become the town’s commercial heart, 1 Little Street is among a number of properties that have been rezoned from residential to commercial.

1 Little Street, Goodna.

“Make no mistake, Goodna is booming and will continue to do so due to its strategic location in Queensland’s southeast Corner,” the property listing said.

“The existing building could be converted to business premises to maintain cash flow while formulating a future redevelopment.”

A large part of the strip has now been zoned as Major Centres to encourage retail, entertainment and recreation activities to the area.

1 Little Street, Goodna.

To either side of the property are commercial lots, including a Pennywise second-hand shop, Goodna Street Life Op Shop and a medical centre.

It backs on to the St Ives Shopping Centre, which features grocery stores, a bottle shop, Australia Post and restaurants.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘ATROCIOUS TRAFFIC’: Ipswich parents demand school zone

Though the 700 sqm block accommodates a two-storey home, it is vacant, zoned and ready for a new business to move in.

Ipswich City Council approval means the new owner will be able to build a structure of between three and six storeys, which can also be built boundary to boundary.

Currently a cul-de-sac, Little St is set to be extended through to William St to become a thoroughfare.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.