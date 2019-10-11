Family home left gutted by fire in Ipswich

BLAZE: A house fire at Balonne St, Brassall caused extensive damage to two duplexes.

BLAZE: A house fire at Balonne St, Brassall caused extensive damage to two duplexes. Cordell Richardson

A YOUNG family has had their home gutted by fire after flames tore through a duplex at Balonne Street in Brassall this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1:30pm to find one of the units alight.

Fire crews conducted a search of the property to find everyone had managed to escape, including a pet cat from one unit and a dog from the other.

Firefighters were already nearby after returning from a minor crash when they received the call. They were able to provide a fast response and managed to stop the flames from spreading to the second duplex.

"The fire was under control very, very swiftly because we were able to get there so quickly,” station officer Kenneth Stieler said

"One was a small unit and one was a larger unit and we managed to keep the damage to one unit.”

It's believed the fire started in the garage due to a possible electrical fault, but investigations to confirm the cause will continue.

Crews said it was a reminder for residents to ensure their homes were equipped with working smoke alarms.