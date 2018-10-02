Police identify family involved in horror highway crash

TRAGEDY: Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash involving a B-double truck and two cars on the Warrego Highway at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd near Oakey yesterday.

UPDATE, 7.50AM: POLICE have confirmed a teenage girl died in a horror crash as her family was returning home from holidays.

The 17-year-old girl was travelling as a passenger when three vehicles crashed on the Warrego Highway at Oakey, at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd, about 9.15am yesterday. She died at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate a semi-trailer travelling east along the highway collided with a utility, also travelling east.

"The force of the collision pushed the utility into the path of on-coming traffic, where it collided with a sedan," a police media statement said.

"The 17-year-old girl, who was travelling as a passenger in the sedan, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Two other people in the vehicle, a 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were both airlifted to hospitals in Brisbane. All three were from The Range.

The driver and sole occupant of the dual cab, a 36-year-old Oakey man, was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 35-year-old man from Victoria, was not physically injured.

Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

EARLIER, 5AM: A TEENAGE girl was killed and her relatives were last night fighting for life in separate hospitals after a horror multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

The family travelling in a Subaru SUV had been headed west on the highway when it was involved in a collision with a loaded B-Double truck and utility about 9.15am.

The young girl was a rear passenger in the SUV, headed home after a family holiday.

The male driver of the SUV was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition from the scene while his female passenger was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital.

Both were last night in serious conditions fighting for life.

Acting Inspector Matt Howard said the trio was from the same family and had been returning home from a holiday.

The male driver of the ute involved in the collision suffered lesser injuries and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with a broken arm.

Initial investigations indicated the ute had been travelling east on the Warrego Highway and about to turn right into Brimblecombe Rd when the collision occurred.

The male truck driver was not physically injured.

The Warrego Highway was closed to all traffic, reopening about 3.30pm.

Acting Inspector Howard said it was a tragedy for all involved.

"The tragic news (is) they were travelling home from holidays," he said.

"It's tragic that anyone needs to see this accident, especially emergency services who were first on the scene.

"I want to thank them for their efforts in this."

It is the second fatality in the region in less than 24 hours after a man, 19, died when his car hit a tree off the D'Aguilar Highway at Nanango just before midnight on Monday.

In a separate crash, a grass-fire was believed to have caused a two-vehicle crash about 20km west of Dalby on the Warrego Highway just after 1pm yesterday.

Two people were taken to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries from the crash which closed the highway for about 30 minutes.