Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire fighters extinguishing a large house fire on McManus St, Whitfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Fire fighters extinguishing a large house fire on McManus St, Whitfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
News

Family had ‘just enough time’ to escape intense house fire

by Daniel Bateman and Grace Mason
17th Jul 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANDMOTHER felt the heat of flames bursting through closed windows as she fled with her family before their Cairns home was engulfed in fire.

Joy Durie had been doing some washing in her downstairs granny flat when fire erupted in the upstairs kitchen in the McManus St home of her son and daughter-in-law at Whitfield about 1pm yesterday.

Fire fighters in action at a house fire on Tuesday. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Fire fighters in action at a house fire on Tuesday. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Ms Durie said fire spread quickly through the 1970s era weatherboard home, barely leaving her daughter-in-law and their four children enough time to grab their pets and run.

"We weren't able to salvage anything," she said.

"We barely got the dogs out of the yard. It was so fast.

"We could barely stand the heat of the flames breaking the front windows upstairs, while we got the dogs out of the front yard."

Three of the children, all teenagers, were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

A large house fire has gutted a Whitfield house. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
A large house fire has gutted a Whitfield house. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Ms Durie said everyone who was in the house at the time of the fire was uninjured, but the family was devastated they had lost all their belongings.

"I'm just thinking of everything in there, and we've lost the whole lot - even my shoes," she said.

"My watch, my laptop, everything - gone.

"Even photos, books, everything.

"We don't know what to do."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Clint L'Estrange said firefighters did not initially realise the family had managed to escape.

He said the top floor of the largely timber home was completely gutted.

The ground floor also suffered water and smoke damage and he said it would be "unliveable".

"The fire investigators will go there. We believe it was (started in) the kitchen," he said.

"It was unknown when we first arrived if anyone was trapped inside on arrival.

"It took us to about halfway through the job to realise.

"It was a pretty intense fire."

He said it took about 20 firefighters more than three hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

At least two firefighters had to be assessed by paramedics for heat exhaustion.

More Stories

editors picks emergency house fire lucky escape

Top Stories

    How tiny device could help police fight stolen car scourge

    premium_icon How tiny device could help police fight stolen car scourge

    News IPSWICH is not immune to the worrying increase in vehicle thefts reported across the state, and police are now calling on residents to do their bit

    • 17th Jul 2019 9:02 AM
    Three vehicle crash halts traffic

    premium_icon Three vehicle crash halts traffic

    Breaking Paramedics transported one patient, in a stable condition.

    • 17th Jul 2019 7:45 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

    premium_icon Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend'

    News Dubbed 'The Granny' for the way he rode his motorcycle