Family fun to celebrate Ipswich's milestone

An Ipswich vigoro team in the 1970/80's.

VIGORO: The first of Ipswich's major 90th anniversary celebration events is coming up this month.

The annual Family Fun Day on October 26 will have added significance being a milestone year for Ipswich Vigoro Association players, officials and supporters.

The activities, from 9am-noon at East Ipswich will be free, catering for kids as adults reflect on the achievements in the sport.

A 90th Anniversary morning tea from 10am is being provided by the Ipswich Vigoro Association to reunite our past players to reminisce in the joyful memories the sport have given them and to catch up with old friends.

The morning tea will start from 9am.

Everyone is encouraged to bring any memorabilia they would like to share.

Players cheer on their Ipswich teammates in the late 1960s.

A normal round of fixtures will be played, proving an ideal opportunity to see the sport in action.

Players can still sign up for the 2019/20 season.

After the October 26 Family Fun Day and morning tea, the anniversary celebrations continue on March 28 at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

That is when the IVA hosts a 90th Anniversary Presentation, which will include the 2019/2020 Seniors Trophy Presentation, announcement of the Hononary Past Players 90th Anniversary Ipswich team and other reunion celebrations.