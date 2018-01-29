Family fun encouraged at new lake facility

The Regatta Lake Pontoon at Springfield Lakes will officially open this weekend.

GREATER Springfield residents are being encouraged to take to the water with the official launch of a new pontoon and boat ramp at one of its popular lakes.

The State Government's Get Playing grant program and Lendlease recently funded the Springfield Lakes' Regatta Lake $500,000 upgrade to provide improved access to residents and users of the lake.

Community organisation Springfield Centenary Canoe Club will be one of many local groups to make use of the new facility and president Peter Cooke said the new infrastructure was a welcome addition to the recreational amenity offering at Springfield Lakes.

"Our club provides a multitude of water-based recreational activities for residents to enjoy, including canoe polo competitions and general skills and safety training,” Mr Cooke said.

"We hope to see an increased membership and participation in our club (as a result of the new facility).”

Lendlease General Manager for Communities in Queensland Guy Gibson said the new infrastructure would be a vital boost to the local kayaking and water sport community of Springfield Lakes and the region.

"This new infrastructure will further enhance water-based activities for the community and provide a safe entry and exit point to the lake, as well as improved amenity for competitions and various other water sports,” Mr Gibson said.

To celebrate the opening of the newly constructed pontoon and boat ramp, Lendlease and Springfield Centenary Canoe Club will welcome Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, Charis Mullen MP, Councillors Ireland and Morrison and the community to the official cutting of the ribbon at Regatta Lake on Saturday, February 3 from 2pm.

The afternoon will include demonstrations from local maritime modellers, activities on the lake as well as free snow cones and water activities for the kids.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event page.