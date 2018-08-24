Menu
GOOD TIMES: Sisters Dasha and Yanice test out one of the rides ahead of this weekend's Family Fun Day.
Family fun church's way of saying thank you

24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

VISION Christian Family will continue a proud tradition this year with its Family Fun Day.

The church's North Booval grounds will be overflowing with rides, displays, games and give-aways this Sunday, as part of the free annual event.

Pastor Geoff Wilson said the free community day was an on-going way for the church to say thanks to the people who helped it in its time of need.

In 2011 the church building and grounds, along with so much of North Booval, was inundated by flood waters.

"We've never forgotten the generosity of others toward us and year by year want to say thanks back to the community,” Pastor Wilson said.

"It's a perfect opportunity for the great folk of Ipswich to take part in wholesome fun family activities everyone can enjoy for free. In fact, the only cost of the day is for soft drinks.”

A giant slide and rock wall will give energetic kids lots to do and there's a petting zoo and jumping castle as well.

Families can also check out the pony rides and a reptile display.

The RAAF Pipe and Drum Band and free face painting are always popular features each year, as well as patchwork and other displays.

The sausage sizzle runs all morning and along with ice creams, are all free. The first 150 attending children can get free bags of goodies.

The event runs 9.30am-noon at 58 Gledson Street, North Booval. If it rains, it will be held on a smaller scale indoors.

