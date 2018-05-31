Family fun at free festival

A giant bubble blower was one of the highlights on the day.

A giant bubble blower was one of the highlights on the day. Murray Rix

SEKISUI House attracted nearly 5,000 people to its colourful Main Street Festival on Saturday to celebrate the official opening of Ripley Town Centre.

Main Street was transformed into a space for sidewalk dining and shopping with locals enjoying live music and entertainment including roving stilt walkers, acrobats, a fire performer and roller girls.

Families were treated to a free day out with kite flying, rock climbing, a balloon twister, face painter, silent disco and magic shows available to keep the kids entertained.

Ripley Town Centre development manager Taku Hashimoto described the festival - which marks the opening of the $40 million first stage of the town centre - as a huge success.

Cutting the ribbon are Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr Kerry Silver, Jim Madden MP, Cr David Morrison, Toru Abe, Shayne Neumann MP, Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt and Scott Hutchinson. Murray Rix

"It was great to see the community come together to celebrate this amazing milestone for the region,” he said.

"Ripley Town Centre will undoubtedly become the future community heart and an important meeting place for residents.

"Main Street Festival was about showcasing the numerous amenities residents from the Ripley region, and Greater Ipswich, now have on their doorstep, while showcasing all the new businesses.”

Families enjoy the entertainment at the Ripley Main Street Festival. Murray Rix

Visitors were able to enter the draw to win one of three Ripley Town Centre eftpos cards up to the value of $1000 with the prizes going to: Jessica Mazzola ($1000), Kat Jeffreys ($500) and Desiree Dowling ($250).

Stage one of the town centre is anchored by a Coles store.

Specialty retailers already open include: BWS, Madhouse Discount Ripley, APAR Hair Studio, Gold Class Nails, Orion Massage, Eco Shot Café, Mum's Bakehouse, Ripley News, Ecco Ripley Sales & Information Centre, The Discount Chemist, Ripley Dental Surgery, Ripley Veterinary Hospital and Chinese Lor Restaurant.

Opening soon is the Ripley Medical Centre.

Kites fly for the official opening of Ripley Town Centre on Saturday. Murray Rix

Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director Toru Abe and Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann performed an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the festival, which was also attended by State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, Acting Mayor Cr Wayne Wendt and a number of local Ipswich City councillors.

The $1.5 billion precinct is expected to be a catalyst for major regional growth during the next decade.

The town centre opening marks one of the first major regional infrastructure deliveries in the Ripley region since October 2010 when the State Government nominated it as a priority development area to accelerate development for the growth requirements in South East Queensland (SEQ).

The Ripley population is tipped to soar by almost 28% each year during the next eight years, making it one of Queensland's fastest-growing areas.