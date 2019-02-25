Nurse death: ‘It’s just not fair’

"SELFLESS" was the word used again and again to describe popular Gold Coast nurse Lisa Davey.

Known for her dedication to her job and those in need, the emergency department professional passed away on Friday night after she was found unconscious on her driveway with a mysterious head injury.

She was discovered by neighbours laying beside her car late Thursday afternoon, where she had been packing for her move to North Queensland.

The death has been especially tragic for the colleagues of the emergency department nurse at the Gold Coast University Hospital who worked to treat her, and waited by her in the Intensive Care Unit.

Her brother Peter Davey who was at Lisa's bedside in the final hours of her life said he was still at a loss to understand what took his vibrant sister from this world.

Lisa with her aunty Janelle Brown and her mother Gail Davey.

"I'm not really sure what to say," Mr Davey told the Bulletin.

"Our family is just in shock and we are sad that she has been taken from us like this.

"She just wanted to help people and always put everyone else's problems before herself.

"She will be missed by so many people and it's just not fair," he said.

Mr Davey who looked up to his sister said he was grateful for her workmates who worked through their grief.

"I am thankful for all her work colleagues that have supported her and tried to save her," he said.

"That must have been very hard."

According to Mr Davey, Lisa was dedicated to her job with her mind set on becoming a nurse practitioner.

"She took her career very seriously. Her dream was to become a nurse practitioner one day, which I believe she would have pulled off if she was not taken away," he said.

"She was a selfless person."

Lisa has been remembered by her family as a selfless and dedicated person.

Originally from Dunoon in NSW Ms Davey had moved to the Gold Coast from Cairns several years ago to be closer to her family.

A tribute to her giving spirit, Ms Davey put her life on hold after her mother Gail was diagnosed with terminal cancer and worked as her carer.

"She would not have it any other way. She cared for her all the way until the end," Mr Davey said.

Ms Davey's mother eventually passed late last year leaving the family devastated.

She had planned to move back to Cairns to begin a new chapter in her life this week.

According to her aunty Janelle Brown the death of her mother had been a huge knock.

"She put her whole world on hold, while caring for her mum," Ms Brown said.

"She was quiet of late because of what she went through with her mum.

"She was going back to Cairns to find that happy out going person she was."

Lisa doted on her beloved pets.

According to Ms Brown Lisa's doted on her three pets Eliza the kelpie, Charlie the chihuahua and Ace the cat.

"She loved her animals more than life itself," Ms Brown said.

"She is now under the rainbows with her mum and Majic her first dog and the first love her life, by her side."

A statement from the hospital confirmed staff were also mourning the loved nurse who was known for her attention to detail.

"Gold Coast Health joins with the family and friends of Lisa Davey in mourning her loss, and we offer our heartfelt sympathies to all who knew and loved her."

"As a health service, we are focused on ensuring our staff are supported."

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are continuing.