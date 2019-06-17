Family, friends prepare to farewell horse fall victim

Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity.

THE vivacious, life-loving, Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be farewelled at a funeral on Saturday, after a tragic horseriding accident claimed her life.

Owner of JOJO fashion boutiques, JoJo Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, kindness, "Bohemian" spirit and unbreakable bond with her 12-year-old daughter, close friend Maria Feutrill said.

The funeral will be held from 10.30am Saturday at Gregson and Weight Funerals, 159 Wises Rd, Buderim.

The family requests people wear bright colours and bring a flower as a tribute, Mrs Feutrill said.

