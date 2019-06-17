Menu
Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her Bohemian spirit, kindness and generosity.
Family, friends prepare to farewell horse fall victim

Nicky Moffat
by
17th Jun 2019 11:50 AM
THE vivacious, life-loving, Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce will be farewelled at a funeral on Saturday, after a tragic horseriding accident claimed her life.

Owner of JOJO fashion boutiques, JoJo Bruce will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, kindness, "Bohemian" spirit and unbreakable bond with her 12-year-old daughter, close friend Maria Feutrill said.

READ: Tributes flow for fashionista after tragic horse accident

The funeral will be held from 10.30am Saturday at Gregson and Weight Funerals, 159 Wises Rd, Buderim.

The family requests people wear bright colours and bring a flower as a tribute, Mrs Feutrill said.

