Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impressions of the $80-million expansion at Karalee Shopping Village on Junction Rd.
An artist's impressions of the $80-million expansion at Karalee Shopping Village on Junction Rd.
Property

Karalee's a family-friendly suburb on the move

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARALEE is renowned for its large acreage blocks and family-friendly neighbourhoods.

One of the largest suburbs in the area, measuring 15.6 square kilometres, there are about 1600 houses with the figure growing weekly.

Karalee offers a state primary school, kindergarten and day care centre along with the Karalee Community Hall and pool located in the grounds of the Karalee State School.

There is plenty on offer with boating and water sports along with walking trails, pony and sporting clubs.

The Blue Gum Reserve is home to the local iconic rugby league club - the Karalee Tornadoes.

The average house price in Karalee is $550,000 and this offers buyers a fabulous lifestyle and value for money.

The market has seen a steady increase of buyers coming from southern states.

Clare Cantwell, co-owner of Palace Property Agents, said that while Karalee had no public transport and people were reliant on their cars, the suburb was attracting lots of families and young professionals.

"There's a low crime rate in Karalee and people like this," she said.

"We are getting lots of demand for property in Karalee as buyers leave Sydney and Melbourne looking for a better lifestyle and more value for their money.

"People are sick of the daily commute to work that can often take hours and hours, so they're moving north seeking a better quality of life.

"They can purchase a beautiful large property in Karalee and still have money left over."

Karalee has a state primary school, Scouts, a tavern and a shopping centre with Woolworths, medical centre, dentist, newsagency and hardware store along with other specialty shops.

It's an easy commute to Ipswich, the RAAF Base Amberley, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

 

SPOTLIGHT ON KARALEE

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$570,000

                BUY

n/a

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

5.6%

12 months

2.2%

3 years

18.3%

5 years

33.3%

Annually (10 years)

2.4%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

101 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

10.4 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

4.2%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

4352

Average weekly household income

$2169

Median age

36

ipswich property ipswich realestate ipswich suburb profiles karalee soldonipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

    Education The best performing school in NAPLAN results in Ipswich takes learning personally

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    premium_icon New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

    News Labour force data reveals more of the region's youth are out of work

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:05 AM
    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Plans to safeguard residents from waste operators approved

    Environment Waste operators have been forced to reduce effects on the community

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:04 AM
    Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    premium_icon Paramedic student shows uni not just for schoolies

    News Open day for all ages

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners