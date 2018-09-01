Karalee's a family-friendly suburb on the move

An artist's impressions of the $80-million expansion at Karalee Shopping Village on Junction Rd.

KARALEE is renowned for its large acreage blocks and family-friendly neighbourhoods.

One of the largest suburbs in the area, measuring 15.6 square kilometres, there are about 1600 houses with the figure growing weekly.

Karalee offers a state primary school, kindergarten and day care centre along with the Karalee Community Hall and pool located in the grounds of the Karalee State School.

There is plenty on offer with boating and water sports along with walking trails, pony and sporting clubs.

The Blue Gum Reserve is home to the local iconic rugby league club - the Karalee Tornadoes.

The average house price in Karalee is $550,000 and this offers buyers a fabulous lifestyle and value for money.

The market has seen a steady increase of buyers coming from southern states.

Clare Cantwell, co-owner of Palace Property Agents, said that while Karalee had no public transport and people were reliant on their cars, the suburb was attracting lots of families and young professionals.

"There's a low crime rate in Karalee and people like this," she said.

"We are getting lots of demand for property in Karalee as buyers leave Sydney and Melbourne looking for a better lifestyle and more value for their money.

"People are sick of the daily commute to work that can often take hours and hours, so they're moving north seeking a better quality of life.

"They can purchase a beautiful large property in Karalee and still have money left over."

Karalee has a state primary school, Scouts, a tavern and a shopping centre with Woolworths, medical centre, dentist, newsagency and hardware store along with other specialty shops.

It's an easy commute to Ipswich, the RAAF Base Amberley, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

SPOTLIGHT ON KARALEE

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $570,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 5.6% 12 months 2.2% 3 years 18.3% 5 years 33.3% Annually (10 years) 2.4%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 101 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 10.4 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.2% Units n/a