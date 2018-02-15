'Untrue': Police union rejects claim teen was unarmed

Outside the Danube Crescent home Michelle Wykes, close friend of Jai's mother, Jannean, said the teenager was running when police opened fire.

UPDATE THURSDAY 3PM:

THE police union has spoken out in defence of officers who shot a teen at Springfield yesterday.

A witness told the QT teen Jai was unarmed when police opened fire.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said that claim was "untrue".

The officers were wearing body cameras, however, the footage will not be released QPS has confirmed.

"It's really not unusual for distraught family members and friends to make claims after a police incident that offenders were unarmed," union president Leavers said.

"I can however confirm that the allegation the offender was unarmed when police defended themselves is patently untrue.

"I can also confirm there is body worn video of the incident as well that supports the police actions. At all times the police involved acted appropriately, professionally and with integrity."

Queensland Police earlier said there were no plans to release footage of the incident.

"No the vision is not being released," A QPS spokesperson said.

"The matter is currently being investigated by Ethical Standards Command."

INITIAL:

A FAMILY friend of the teenager shot by police outside his Springfield Home claimed the boy was not armed when officers fired - a claim the Queensland Police Union refutes.

Queensland Police said Jai Hunt, 16, was shot after he threatened officers with a knife on Wednesday afternoon.

But outside the Danube Crescent home Michelle Wykes, a close friend of Jai's mother, Jannean, said the teenager was running when police opened fire.

She said Jannean had called police after a scuffle between Jai and his father, Nick.

Ms Wykes said Jai, who had bad Aspergers, had a fascination with knives and was holding one during the dispute.

"He wasn't going to stab anyone," Ms Wykes said.

She said when police arrived Jai made his way to the front of the home before Nick pulled the knife from his son's hand and threw it into a garden - suffering cuts on his own arm.

Ms Wykes said police told Jai to stop, before he started running.

"Jannean come flying out of the house screaming, don't shoot, don't shoot him," Ms Wykes said.

She said police shot Jai and he fell to the ground.

Police union president Ian Leavers said footage from the officers' body-worn cameras supported their actions.

Ms Wykes said officers "plugged holes" where Jai was bleeding from before paramedics arrived.

She said the family was not being told of Jai's condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Queensland Police forensic offers have arrived at the scene to try and piece together what happened.

They are expected to walk through the scene later today.

The Ethical Standards Command is also investigating.