Family forced to start over after losing everything in fire

HEARTBROKEN: The Diete family lost everything in a house fire in Brassall on Friday. Jamie and his pregnant wife Nikki, with kids Bentley and Zaylie. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH family has been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after a fire tore through their Brassall home on Friday afternoon.

Jamie Diete, his pregnant wife and their two children, aged four and six, spent the weekend looking for somewhere to sleep.

"Friday night we stayed in a motel, then we sort of stayed in the car Saturday and then stayed with family on Sunday night,” he said.

"What we were all wearing Friday is what we've been left with.

"Everything we've worked hard for has gone just like that. My son goes to St Joey's and he doesn't have uniforms.

"I don't even own a pair of shoes. I'm a truck driver and I don't even have work boots to go to work.

"It broke my heart when my little girl, she's only four, she cried because she had no toys any more.

"Our insurance had only just run out and we've been so busy with work and the kids that we just hadn't got around to renewing it. You just don't think this is ever going to happen to you.”

Mr Diete was at home chatting with a mate in his kitchen when the fire alarm in his hallway started to beep.

He went to turn it off and that's when he noticed the black smoke pouring through the cracks of the closed garage door.

"I've opened it and it sort of exploded in my face and then I've reached back in and pressed the button for the garage to open it,” he said.

"I ran outside and we tried to fight it with a garden hose and we couldn't contain it. As we were running out of the house the roof in the hallway was falling in on us.

"It just happened so quick, once we heard the alarm, I walked to the door and we only just made it out as it is. If it had of happened in the night while we were asleep, the four of us wouldn't be alive. ”

"All our photos, our memories, our clothes, just everything and not being able to save it.

"We didn't know if our dog was alive.”

Fire crews were already in the area when they received the call. They managed to extinguish the blaze and stop the flames from spreading to the connecting duplex.

"I just think the fire brigade did an awesome job. They were there fast and they saved the other house going up and things could have been a lot worse.

"If that fire alarm didn't go off, it probably would have been too late to get out.”

The real estate Mr Diete rented through was working to find the family a new home by today.