Family focus at new-look pub

NEW START: Maryanne and Geoff Einam have taken over the lease at the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich. The historic pub is undergoing renovations. Cordell Richardson

IT SHOULD probably come as no surprise that the proud Ipswich family that owns one of the city's favourite pubs has entrusted it to another family-run enterprise.

Coronation Hotel owner David McLean and his family recently welcomed Geoff and Maryanne Einam to the West Ipswich pub.

With the help of their children Megan, 18, and Christian, 22, the Einams will take over the lease and the full-time running of the hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Originally from Stanthorpe, the Einams have previously run a pub in North Queensland and a 24-hour truck stop in Grafton.

Mrs Einam also runs a bridal shop with daughter Megan in North Ipswich.

She said the family was ready to "live, eat and breathe” the Coro now that they'd taken up the lease.

"We will be living upstairs,” Mrs Einam said.

"She's a beautiful old pub and we want to respect that.”

While respecting the history of the pub - which was rebuilt on the site of the old Bulls Head Hotel which burned down in the mid-1960s - the owners and new leasees are also planning some changes to bring the interior up to date.

First cab off the rank was the removal of the TAB facilities in the front bar.

The poker machines will be relocated to a new area created out the back, adjacent to the beer garden, while the area vacated by the pokies will be turned into a restaurant.

The Einams plan to reopen the old drive-through bottle shop, and create a new cocktail bar next to the restaurant.

In what has been described as a sign of the times, the old men's toilets in the front bar - built in the days when the front bar was "men only” - will be converted to unisex.

While the job will take several weeks to complete, they hope to reopen the front bar on Monday. The Einams want to bring live music back into the front bar, along with trivia nights in the restaurant.

The family will initially employ a chef and a couple of bar staff, with a view to increasing staff numbers in the future if the venture goes well.

Mr McLean said the family focus of the Coronation was what would help it appeal to Ipswich people.

"We had 10 different people come through who wanted to run the pub, and the Einams were the third to look at the place,” he said.

"We endorse these guys because we think they'll do a great job. We are delighted think they will make it a great watering hole for Ipswich again.”