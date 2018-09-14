Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eastern Brown snake in pantry
Environment

VIDEO: Family finds brown snake hiding in pantry

Emma Clarke
by
14th Sep 2018 12:46 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SIX-FOOT Eastern Brown snake was headed for the bickies and a place to hide when a Redbank family locked it in their pantry with a broom.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson was called to rescue the reptile but got "close enough to kiss it on the lips" by the time he realised what he was dealing with.

The family thought it was a relatively harmless carpet python but it wasn't until Mr Wilkinson was in a compromised position that he realised it wasn't harmless.

"I was down on all fours with my head in the pantry looking for this carpet python when I came face to face with an Eastern Brown," he said.

"I almost kissed it on the lips.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank.
Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank. Contributed

"I dragged him out and he wasn't too happy but it wasn't the worst behaved brown snake in the world but it was one of the biggest, it would have been about five or six foot."

Mr Wilkinson said brown snakes normally left quickly but this one was trapped in the pantry.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank.
Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson caught this Eastern Brown snake in a pantry at Redbank. Contributed

"The home owner told us they thought they saw a carpet python in the pantry in the early morning," he said.

"They just saw the tail going into the pantry, the daughter had left the door open the night before. She must have been doing a late night raid of the pantry.

"They used a broom to close the pantry which must of been what kept it in there because normally they don't stick around. They were not game to get any closer to the pantry.

They generally try to stay out the way of people as best they can but during breeding season common sense goes out the window and they want to get the job done."

Related Items

brown snake editors picks ipswich snake catcher redbank snake season
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    10 things to do this weekend

    10 things to do this weekend

    News What's on in Ipswich and surrounds.

    • 14th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
    Why grand final hopefuls need to keep positive

    premium_icon Why grand final hopefuls need to keep positive

    Hockey Extra motivation for Hancocks to beat champions Wests

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:55 PM
    'Home invasion': Seven brown snakes in seven days in Ipswich

    premium_icon 'Home invasion': Seven brown snakes in seven days in Ipswich

    Environment Snake catchers called to suburban homes right across city

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:51 PM
    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:33 PM

    Local Partners