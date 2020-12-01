Menu
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
Family feud: Sister pleads guilty to fraud

Felicity Ripper
30th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
A 62-year-old woman has pleaded guilty on the day of her trial after swindling more than $30,000 from her brother's family business.

Maris Fleming Spencer, from Maroochydore, was due to face trial on Monday after fraudulently stealing money from Macsteel.

Man films genitals of unsuspecting woman

Maroochydore Magistrates Court previously heard Spencer had been employed by the company from 2001 until 2013 and was promoted to company director.

Spencer on Monday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more.

She is due to be sentenced on March 1.

