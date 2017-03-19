Family fears for missing girl not seen for 40 days

POLICE are calling for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl missing from East Ipswich.

The teenager was last seen at an address on Marcel St at around 5am on Tuesday, February 7.

Both her family and police hold concerns for her welfare as she has not made recent contact with anyone.

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl?

The girl (pictured above) is described as having a proportionate build, around 160cm tall with brown eyes and brown medium-length hair.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.