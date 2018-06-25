Family fashion label hits the runway at fashion week

A FAMILY owned and made fashion label with origins sewn in Ipswich is en route to the runway at the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival in Brisbane.



Three generations of fashion designers and fashion enthusiasts are the passion behind a new dressmaking venture.



'Nanna', Josephine Garner, is helping granddaughters Sarah, 14, and Alexis, 12, bring their formal wear dreams to life, designing, sewing and creating exclusive pieces from their Bundamba business.



Named Jordan Hewitt, after Mr Garner's grandson, the fashion venture is based on Australian-made quality, designed with all body shapes in mind.



Ms Garner said the business began with her granddaughters.



"It's more for the girls really, they love it," she said. "The girls said to me 'Nanny we really like fashion' so as they were getting older, it's harder to get kids into a job.



"They said 'Nanny we would really love to do fashion' so we had a family meeting and decided to get started. Nanna puts up the money and everyone else does the work.



"The whole family is very passionate about Australia so it was important for us to be Australian made.



"Some of the girls' friends had some formal wear clothes that were really dreadful and other companies charges up to $200 just to have them altered.



"We design our dresses so you can wear them to a formal event and then bring back to have altered and be able to wear them again to a semi-formal event or to be able to go out at night dancing."



Sarah said the team worked like a family, with constructive criticisms accepted and used to improve the designs.



"Say for instance there is something about this dress I don't really like, I will put my opinion forward and I always feel comfortable expressing myself," she said.



"Everyone is very welcoming when it come new ideas."



The Mercedes Benz Fashion Festival show will this year return to the iconic Old Government House as the main runway destination, and this year there will be a spectacular new runway format, spanning three sides of the building.



There will also be a special off-site runway at St John's Cathedral for a fashion showcase featuring some of the biggest names in Queensland and Australian fashion.

