Family farewells 'bubbly' man killed on Australia Day

Shaq Eruera was killed in a tragic 4WD incident on Australia Day at Fernavle. He leaves behind his fiance Renee and two young girls, Indigo and Ruby.

THE man who died in a tragic Australia Day ute accident was a Collingwood Park resident and father of two young girls.

Shaq Eruera was killed at Fernvale on January 26 when a 4WD rolled near Savages Crossing.

Paramedics treated five people at the accident scene.

Shaq, 25, suffered serious head injuries.

On Thursday family and friends gathered at the funeral service to bid farewell to a beloved brother, son, fiancé and father to two young girls.

After the incident, a Go Fund Me Page was set up calling for help to pay funeral expenses but donations are still rolling in today.

The goal was set for $500. As of Friday morning, donations had hit $14,540.

"On the 26th of January, 2018, a friend Shaq Eruera was in a tragic 4WD incident, and lost his life," the Go Fund Me Page reads.

"He had spent the day with family and friends, around a barbecue and soaking up the sun.

"Shaq was a brother, a son, a fiancé and a father to two beautiful girls.

"He was a bright, bubbly and energetic person, who always had a smile on his face.

"Shaq was a kind-hearted person, who always put others in front, and would be the first to put his hand up to raise money for others."

On Saturday, February 10, Seed Coffee at 17 Limestone St will hold a sausage sizzle to raise money for Shaq's grieving fiancé Renee, to help support her two daughters Indigo and Ruby.