Three months after his mysterious disappearance, Paul Brazier has been farewelled at a funeral service. He was remembered as a “remarkable son, boy and man”.
News

Family farewell newlywed who vanished at sea

by Chris Clarke
7th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
A Hervey Bay newlywed who vanished mysteriously in May has been farewelled at a funeral service.

Friends and family of Paul Brazier, 37, acknowledged the horrific circumstances that befell them on May 25 when he failed to return from a fishing trip.

Too distraught to speak at the funeral, Mr Brazier wife, Terri, had her statement read out by a friend.

The pair had been married for less than a year.

"The hardest part is that there is no closure - you'll always be out there," the statement said.

"We had so many plans, so many dreams. It breaks me that our kids will not have you in their lives. They always adored you."

The funeral service heard that Mr Brazier beat cancer after chemotherapy, radiation therapy and several bouts of surgery.

Despite still suffering cracked skin from his treatment, he put on protective clothing and went straight back out on the water fishing again to overcome his anguish.

On the day he vanished he went fishing. Days later, police found his upturned boat, but an extensive air and sea search for Mr Brazier found nothing more.

"Even from a young age my Paulie was helping others," Mr Brazier's tearful mother said.

"I got to be the mother of a remarkable son, boy and man.

"I think to sum out Paul's personality, he was always trying his best while sometimes thinking his best wasn't good enough."

