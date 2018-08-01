Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

Emma Clarke
by
1st Aug 2018 12:30 PM

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes family was evacuated early this morning after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Colorado Dv just after 4.30am but the home was already well involved.

The home was completely destroyed.

The flames also spread to a neighbouring shed but fire crews were able to save the neighbour's house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everybody was able to escape the home.

The fire was under control by 5.05am.

Authorities are not investigating how the fire started.

editors picks fire house fire qfes springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Its values changed': Labor councillor resigns from party

    premium_icon 'Its values changed': Labor councillor resigns from party

    Council News The former political staffer-turned council is not the only Labor member considering resignation from the party.

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:22 PM
    What was behind a fiery stoush between Ipswich's Labor MPs

    premium_icon What was behind a fiery stoush between Ipswich's Labor MPs

    Politics Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard slams 'divisive' colleague Jo-Ann Miller

    Slippery, 'third-world' road endangers 1000 students: School

    premium_icon Slippery, 'third-world' road endangers 1000 students: School

    News Mud creates "significant danger through lack of traction" for cars

    Police seize 1kg of drugs and $5000 cash from search

    Police seize 1kg of drugs and $5000 cash from search

    News Two men will front court later this month.

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:17 PM

    Local Partners