Subscribe
Family dogs shot dead

by Danaella Wivell
8th Apr 2019 11:18 AM
A FAMILY is heartbroken and a Far Northern community has been left scared after two dogs were shot to death close to home, and a third is fighting for its life.

Gene Kubala said the two labradors, Pisco and Django, and kelpie Koda ran away from his dad David Kubala on Friday.

Django and Pisco were both shot near Mirriwinni. Django (left) is fighting for his life. Pisco died at the scene.
"We're fifth generation farmers near Bartle Frere, so we know the community pretty well," he said.

"Dad went looking for them all day, and in the end we had about 14 other community members with us."

But nobody could have prepared the family for the news that their dogs had been shot.

"A man told Dad that he had shot the dogs, and he pointed out where they were," Mr Kubala said.

"He said that they barked at his chickens, so he shot them. Dad was pretty upset."

Mr Kubala said the brown labrador Django had two bullets removed from him and was still in a vet clinic.

"It's 50/50 with him, we don't know if he's going to make it," he said.

"Dad found the other two bodies in the grass. The golden lab was shot in the heart. The kelpie bled out.

"It was pretty distressing stuff."

Koda was shot dead near Mirriwinni.
He said the community was shocked at the news.

"The whole point of living in a rural community is that everybody looks out for each other," he said.

"My parents are feeling guilty that they didn't chain the dogs up, but they did have dog tags with our names and numbers on them. Everybody knew them.

"It just seems like an extreme thing to do."

Police have investigated and found it was not a criminal matter. RSPCA has been contacted by the family.

