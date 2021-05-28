Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 20-year-old cyclist who died after a crash yesterday is being remembered as a “kind, giving soul”.
The 20-year-old cyclist who died after a crash yesterday is being remembered as a “kind, giving soul”.
News

Family ‘destroyed’: Cyclist remembered as an ‘excellent man’

by Erin Smith
28th May 2021 10:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The 20-year-old Greenslopes cyclist, Max McDowall, who died following a crash with a bus at Woolloongabba yesterday is being remembered as a "kind, gentle soul" by his family.

Initial police investigations indicate that at about 4pm on May 27 a cyclist and a bus collided at the intersection of Gillingham and O'Keefe streets at Woolloongabba.

Paramedics treated the cyclist but sadly Mr McDowall died at the scene.

 

 

Max McDowall pictured with his partner of two-and-a-half-years Tahlee Gallo. Max sadly died after a crash at Woolloongabba on May 27. Photo: Facebook
Max McDowall pictured with his partner of two-and-a-half-years Tahlee Gallo. Max sadly died after a crash at Woolloongabba on May 27. Photo: Facebook

His sister Helena McDowall took to social media, describing her brother as a "beautiful, kind giving soul".

She said her brother rode his bike along the same route too and from work each day.

"My family is destroyed tonight," she wrote.

"My brother was an excellent man, who always did his best, a gentle and careful soul.

"He had dreams to make the world a more environmental place, hence he rode his bike to work every single day."

 

 

Max McDowall, pictured on his school formal in 2018, was killed while cycling at Woolloongabba on May 27. Photo: Facebook
Max McDowall, pictured on his school formal in 2018, was killed while cycling at Woolloongabba on May 27. Photo: Facebook

Mr McDowall graduated from Cavendish Road State High School in 2018 and was studying a Bachelor of Engineering, Chemical and Environmental at University of Queensland.

The 66-year-old bus driver, from Carina, was not injured in the crash.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to phone Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Family 'destroyed': Cyclist remembered as an 'excellent man'

cyclist death max mcdowall road toll

Just In

    Big hint on Bellamy’s future

    Big hint on Bellamy’s future
    • 28th May 2021 10:46 AM
    NSW Labor leader set to resign

    NSW Labor leader set to resign
    • 28th May 2021 10:33 AM

    Just In

      Suburb harassed by fake cops

      Suburb harassed by fake cops
      • 28th May 2021 9:51 AM

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Multiple crashes across Ipswich roads

        Premium Content BREAKING: Multiple crashes across Ipswich roads

        News Ambulances in Ipswich have been busy following several incidents in an Ipswich suburb

        NAMED: 18 greedy employees caught with hands in the till

        Premium Content NAMED: 18 greedy employees caught with hands in the till

        Crime 18 southeast Qld workers caught stealing from their employer

        Victims want DV thugs monitored like sex offenders

        Premium Content Victims want DV thugs monitored like sex offenders

        Crime Hannah Clarke’s mum has welcomed a proposal to monitor DV offenders

        Funding fail: Psychiatrists turning desperate patients away

        Premium Content Funding fail: Psychiatrists turning desperate patients away

        Health Overwhelmed psychiatrists have to turn desperate patients away