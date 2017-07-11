Family day care provider ordered to shut down

Inspections found that in some Oz Family Day Care homes children were inadequately supervised, homes were unsafe and unclean, and there were inadequate toilets and fencing. Picture: File

A FAMILY day care operator that had its service cancelled for putting children at risk in some of its homes will have to shut down later this month, after losing an appeal.

Government inspections in 2016 found children were in Oz Family Day Care homes with unimpeded access to roads, inadequate fencing, unsecured chemicals and bad ventilation.

There were discarded beds that could topple or trap a child, and in some cases inadequate access to sanitation, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

In 2016, the Department of Education and Training served notices on Oz Family Day Care, based at Goodna, requiring it to take steps to reduce risks to children at three residences.

In February, the day care operator had its service approval cancelled, but the decision was stayed, pending a review in QCAT.

