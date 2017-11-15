Family Christmas tradition continues

Brassall Christmas in the Park. Brassall State School choir singers and dancers performing. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

THE magic of Christmas will come alive in Brassall for the annual Christmas in the park.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the free family-friendly carols event had become a tradition for many families.

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a three-hour stage show featuring talented Ipswich residents and finishing with a spectacular fireworks display.

On the night there will also be a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Brassall Christmas in the Park. Giordan Brett, 15, Connor Guy, 8, and Chelsea Guy, 6, all of Brassall.

The Orpheus Chorale Orchestra lead by Musical Director Greg Wilson will accompany the featured artists on the night.

Some of the entertainers include performances by the Cambrian Youth and Junior choirs, Krystel and Georgia Spark, Dancetime Studio and Julie Sibley.

Don't worry the kids won't be left out, with free rides and fairy floss and mum and dad can have fun checking out the stalls.

Bring: picnic rugs and chairs

Where: Suttons Park Brassall

When: Friday November 24, 6pm-9pm