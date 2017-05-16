Ipswich family business streets ahead

AHEAD OF THE PACK: Llewellyn Holden Service advisors Owen Ngwun, Chaia Kuss and Amy Graham and service manager Adam Jeffery celebrate winning first place service centre in Queensland.

LLEWELLYN Motors has operated for almost 21 years.

The well-known family business, a well-oiled machine behind the scenes, recently took out the Queensland Holden Premier Award - Queensland Metro, Service Excellence -Testament to its organisation and leadership.

Holden service manager at Llewellyn Motors, Adam Jeffery is proud of the achievement.

"It is a yearly award and the criteria takes into consideration customer satisfaction results, service retention, training, sales through service, overall department growth and consistency. We are number one in the state and the first award for me, the dealership did win this about 10 years ago," Mr Jeffery said.

According to marketing and IT manager Matthew Taylor-Farrington, the award further validates the total company desire to give a customer motoring confidence.

"We are here for the long haul so customers who buy any vehicle from us is supported through service and valued all the time," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.

Going to the dealership or go online the experience is polished and welcoming. There is no doubt that Llewellyn's walk the talk. The company has in its DNA the deep understanding of the importance of customer satisfaction and strong team work. Mr Jeffery and Mr Taylor-Farrington are both examples of many of the staff who have clocked up a number of years of service.

It is more than a PR statement. It's important to each member of staff.

"We have very positive interaction with our customers. The team are rewarded for great customer service so we do put in incentives," Mr Jeffery said.

Like the other team members, Mr Jeffery has been with the company 16 years and started as an apprentice and worked his way up through the ranks.

The company runs a local legends program where local community organisations can raise funds by having a club register and for those who purchase and have servicing done at Llewellyn's, the company makes a donation of a percentage back to the nominated group.

They currently have 46 groups registered.

They offer late-night servicing. "We recognised that people need to have a late-night option so we are open Thursday until 8.30 pm. It is going very well.

"Great for busy people, tradies and the like. Some leave the vehicle and make an early morning pick-up," Mr Jeffery said.

Express servicing is also offered.

Two technicians work on the vehicle and allows the customer to wait in a wi-fi- enabled lounge, with tea and coffee.

They can keep working and take the car in around an hour.

Customers can go online check out cars, book servicing and ask questions. It is a very interactive and engaging website that makes the process very quick and efficient. "It helps streamline the process for servicing," Mr Jeffery said.

"Ross Llewellyn remains as chairman of the board, while son Wade is dealer principal with son-in-law James also actively involved in the business.

"It is a family business, not many left but our customers value that it is and in many ways we are all part of the family," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.