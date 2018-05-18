Family business still performing after 15 years

NEW HOME: Scott's Rods Performance Exhausts and Mechanical owners Roslyn and Scott Green have moved their business to Belar St in Yamanto.

IT WAS just after Roslyn Green had given birth to her son, Justin, that husband Scott told her he wanted to start his own custom hot rod business.

That was 15 years ago and now Justin has joined his parents at Scott's Rods Performance Exhausts and Mechanical as the family business expands into a new home at Yamanto.

"I had just given birth, I was delusional, but I said yes and here we are," Roslyn said.

"It's been 15 years and Justin has just started with us as an apprentice mechanic. It's definitely nice to be working with the whole family."

She said the business started out of Scott's love of performance racing.

"Scott has worked on race cars and performance vehicle cars his whole life," Roslyn said.

"I have done a little bit of track work a long time ago but Scott has done it since he has had a licence.

"We do everything from daily driver to race cars and everything in between, any kind stock car down to full blown race cars, we can work on all of them."

The family is well-accustomed with their new home on Belar St, having started the business in the back shed.

The business later moved to West Ipswich and then back to Belar St, this time taking over the whole premises.

"We needed more space to be able to load and unload and it's safer for our customers to bring in car trailers," Roslyn said.