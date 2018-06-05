Family business fostering next generation of skills

SHARD Engineering, established by husband and wife Brett and Rachel Shard, is celebrating three years of operation.

The local business is supporting the next generation of tradespeople by taking on two school-based apprentices.

"We have William Saxby who is in Year 10 at Boonah State High School and Joel Stanfield, a Year 12 student from Marsden State High School. They are both undertaking a certificate three in mechanical engineering,” Mrs Shard said.

"The boys are with us one day a week and they also attend Tafe. They usually do block training over the school holidays with Tafe.

"They have been with us for six months and it is going really well. Brett is enjoying teaching and having them with him.”

With 25 years' experience as a fitter and boiler maker, Mr Shard is able to give the apprentices and his clients the benefit of his experience.

"Brett is an approved certifier for heavy vehicle modifications and a specialist in truck body manufacturing and modification,” Mrs Shard said.

The Purga business is only 10 minutes' drive from Yamanto. Shard Engineering carries out basic and advanced welding, also handling tungsten carbide welding that enhances the life of earthmoving buckets and other implements. They carry out diesel and light automotive repairs and manufacture engine rebuild tools. There is also a range of other services they provide.

"The first two years were the hardest. Like any small business it takes some time to build up the business. This year has been a lot better and we are continuing to grow. Brett looks to provide a good range of services for the industry. We get people who will travel to us, it is really convenient,” Mrs Shard said.

Mr Shard started his career working in an engineering firm and then for a few local businesses before going to the mines for more than 10 years. It was at the mines he gained wide-ranging skills.

"We have clients that are widespread. Brett does on-site work as well as at our workshop at 788 Middle Road, Purga. He is doing bull bars, towbars for 4WD and heavy vehicles. We also do horse floats. You name it and Brett will be able to do it,” Mrs Shard said.

The Shards hope the year will continue to grow allowing them to employ one apprentice full time.

"We can't promise anything right now, but we are hoping that it will work out. They are showing a lot of promise,” Mrs Shard said.