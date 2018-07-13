Family at the heart of dirt kart club success

NEED FOR SPEED: Ipswich City Dirt Kart Club members Barry, Stephen and Josh Reberger, president Peter Parker, secretary Angela Formosa and founding member Bob Gartside are preparing to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary this weekend.

NEED FOR SPEED: Ipswich City Dirt Kart Club members Barry, Stephen and Josh Reberger, president Peter Parker, secretary Angela Formosa and founding member Bob Gartside are preparing to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary this weekend. Franca Tigani

A SIMPLE mud map in the dirt laid the foundations for a proud motorsport club that would attract hundreds of members.

Ipswich City Dirt Kart Club, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend, can boast that it supports three generations of a single family.

Club secretary Angela Formosa said the story began when local business owner Bob Gartside and Alwyn Bowtell got together to talk about karts in 1998.

"Alwyn picked up a stick and drew a pattern in the dirt on how the track was going to be designed," she said.

"Bob knew back then the club was going to be a huge success and here we are today, 20 years later, with 317 members, starting from the age of five," Ms Formosa said.

It is not a bad effort, considering the club started off with eight people putting in $500 each to start the preparation of the track and grounds at Willowbank.

"We are lucky enough to have three generations of the Reberger family actually race together and now against each other," Ms Formosa said.

"We have grandad Barry Reberger, his son Stephen Reberger and grandson Josh Reberger all racing together in Group 2."

To celebrate the anniversary, the club has organised a free two-day race event at Willowbank this weekend.

Racing will start at 11.30am on Saturday and teams will compete for the Bob Gartside Cup. There will be prizes up for grabs and a fireworks display.