Family arrested after hinterland estate looted

Three family members have been arrested after paintings were stolen from a Montville property.

A FAMILY was in police custody this morning after they allegedly stole $8000 worth of paintings from a hinterland estate they were staying at over New Year's Eve.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said police intercepted a courier van in Brisbane and found it to be full of goods stolen from various accommodations from across the nation.

He said D'Arcy Doyle paintings from a Montville estate were among the items.

"Sunshine Coast detectives identified a group, predominantly two males and a female, who had been using accommodation in various locations, including an estate, where they steal property after leaving the premises," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

He said police would alleged that over the New Year's period they stayed at an address at Montville and they stole valuable D'Arcy Doyle paintings and other homewares from that property.

"They were quite valuable."

He said detectives were able to identify a man, his son and the son's wife after they left their phone number with the estate's administration.

Sen Sgt Edwards said the trio had no fixed address and were often accompanied by two young children as they travelled around Australia.

He said the Montville estate was the only known accommodation to have items stolen.

"Fortunately that was the only one we've identified at this time and probably prevented further offences since they've been arrested," he said.

"If there is certainly other accommodation places that believe they might have had property stolen then that could be linked to these persons.

"We'd certainly like to hear from them so we can investigate that."

The trio are set to face numerous charges on the Coast.

Sen Sgt Edwards said they had outstanding warrants in other states.