Families 'terrified' ahead on planned speed increases

EVERY day hundreds of cars speed past their front doors and the small Peak Crossing community is petrified a speed limit increase could spell disaster.

Plans are in place to increase the speed limit on a section of Ipswich-Boonah Rd heading north into Peak Crossing from 80kmh to 100kmh at the end of the month.

Neighbours who live on McNeills Rd and Mollenhauers Rd, the intersection most affected under the planned changes, are 'terrified' of what will happen if drivers are allowed to travel at 100kmh right up to the edge of the township.

They say negotiating the intersection is already challenging with the 80kmh speed limit and it would be only a matter of time before there was a more serious crash under the proposed faster changes.

Residents Lyle Winks, Natalee Klan and Bruce Stokan say they were never consulted about the changes.

Scenic Rim Councillor Duncan McInnes said the council was also unaware of the changes.

"It's the height of arrogance for the State Government to make decisions like this without consulting us," Mr Winks said.

"When you think of the number of accidents that have been here with the existing arrangements, how much worse is it going to be with having people come to the intersection at 100kmh legally."

Ms Klan said she encouraged Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey to take a test drive of the intersection.

"They have no idea what they're talking about, they've probably never been here," she said.

"At four in the afternoon I'd like to see the minister drive here and try to turn into this street and see the amount of people who blow their horn when you are trying to turn.

"They will wait for someone to be killed before they do something about it."

Residents are concerned about an increase of speed limit at Mollenhauers Rd, Peak Crossing. Cordell Richardson

QT journalist Carly Morrisey was involved in the most recent traffic crash at the intersection in July, when a motorcyclist overtook her family car.

"(My daughter) Zoe was in the car when we had the crash and I thought I had killed that motorbike rider who overtook us," she said.

"With that speed sign changing, I am concerned for my child's safety. It should stay 80kmh.

"I'd like to tell the State Government they need to consult with locals when they make these decisions because they have not consulted with anyone and we all are against it. We think the speed limit should not be changed. Taking away the 80kmh zone is not going to improve road safety."

Lyn and Gary Sorensen have lived on Mollenhauers Rd for more than 40 years and have witnessed multiple traffic crashes at the intersection.

"Someone is going to be killed for sure," Mrs Sorensen said.

"I don't know how they're supposed to slow down from 100 to 60 and it's in a very built up area.

People will be coming into Peak Crossing at 100kmh.

"I've had quite a few near misses and there have been a few crashes on the corner. At least if they are slowing down to 80, we have better chance of turning."

Mrs Sorensen n said it was only a matter of time before there was a fatal traffic crash.

"I think it will eventually happen that someone could get killed. It's a very dangerous intersection," Mrs Sorensen said.

"I was amazed why would they increase it, they should be decreasing it.

"The government needs to come out and just see the situation and watch the cars. The traffic has increased incredibly over the years. It is going to be worse if they change from 80 to 100.

I can't understand how that could be better for safety."

Mr Sorensen said the community was unaware of the changes until they were reported in the QT this week.

"It's got us buggered where this idea came from," he said.

Speeds on Ipswich-Boonah Rd among only to be increased

SPEED limits on a major Ipswich road are among two areas in southeast Queensland to be increased from this month.

The speed limit on Ipswich Boonah Rd at Peak Crossing will be increased from 80kmh to 100kmh northbound from the north of Mollenhauers Rd and Dwyers Rod to Mollenhauers Rd.

Crash history, traffic volumes, types of vehicles, geography and the road's role in the road network were considered as part of the speed limit review.

The change forms part of a State Government approach to community concern surrounding speed limits and to improve safety.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said speed reviews had been conducted for several state-controlled roads across the Gold Coast, Logan City and Scenic Rim.

''We have listened to community feedback and will rollout changes to sections of Tallebudgera Creek Rd, Beaudesert-Nerang Rd, Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Waterford-Tamborine Rd and the Mount Lindesay Hwy,'' Mr Bailey said.

"The review took several important factors into account including crash history, traffic volumes, types of vehicles, geography and its role in the road network.

The findings were presented to the local speed management committee which consists of representatives from TMR, Queensland Police Service, RACQ and local council.

Members of the committee considered findings, community feedback and made the decisions on speed limit changes at each location.

Mr Bailey said new speed signs would be installed progressively from now until the end of June.