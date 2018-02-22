Families targeted in spate of caravan thefts

OPPORTUNISTIC criminals are making the most of easy access to caravans in Ipswich, with six reports of like thefts in the last two months.



The Meffert family awoke early on February 15 to find their family 'holiday home' gone and an empty patch of dirt on their Brassall property.



The community have reported a number of similar thefts since January.



A 2017 Jayco caravan was reported stolen from Raceview on Febraury 21 and another from Kalbar on February 20.



Similar police reports emerged of a Coromal caravan taken from a property at Moogerah on the morning of February 20.



Back on January 14, reports emerged of a caravan stolen from a Karralee home and another attempted theft at Yamanto on the same day.



A caravan was also stolen from Camira on January 8.



This time last year, police issued a warning following a spike in caravan and trailer thefts in Ipswich.



Five trailers were reported missing in just two weeks and police appealed to the public for help finding the missing vehicles



Hiding car keys and valuables will make it difficult for offenders to steal vehicles and other property.



Police encourage owners of caravans and camper trailers to ensure they install and utilise a tow locking mechanism to prevent opportunistic thieves from being able to pull up, and simply hook up an unsecured trailer and tow it away.



Securing any type of trailer is important and if the trailer is a caravan and camper trailer, it should definitely be secured particularly due to their value, police say.



